The 2019 Southland Conference soccer season is set to get underway with four matchups Thursday evening, with the Sam Houston State Bearkats kicking things off.
Sam Houston State faces Houston in a home game scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., marking the first of 21 opening weekend games in the Southland.
Houston Baptist will host Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m., with Northwestern State playing at North Texas at the same time. Lamar faces Oklahoma State in a home game at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the opening day action.
Conference play begins on September 20 with all 12 league teams in action. Defending Southland regular season champion Central Arkansas is set to host the 2019 Southland Conference Soccer Tournament at the Bill Stephens Track & Soccer Complex in Conway, Ark., from Nov. 6-10.
Today signals the start of the 23rd Southland women’s soccer season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.