The Sam Houston State football team is back in both the FCS Coaches and STATS FCS polls. At 4-2 on the year, the Bearkats moved to No. 24 in the coaches poll and No. 25 in the STATS poll.
The Bearkats started the season in both polls, but dropped off after opening the season without a Division 1 win through three games.
However, now the Bearkats currently stand atop the Southland Conference — one of the top leagues in the country — after three consecutive wins. Their most recent victory came in a 31-20 win over rival Stephen F. Austin in the annual Battle of the Piney Woods.
North Dakota remained at the top of both polls after tying the mark for the second-longest winning streak in FCS history with its 26th straight victory this past Saturday.
Princeton is halfway behind with the second-longest active streak at 13. It's a run that will be put to the test in the Ivy League, according to the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.
Princeton moved up four spots to No. 21 in the national media rankings, but Dartmouth and Yale weren't far behind among teams receiving votes just outside the Top 25. All three teams are 3-0, giving the Ivy League, which starts its season later than other conferences, a trio of the five unbeaten teams in the FCS, joining NDSU (5-0) and No. 5 Villanova (6-0).
On Saturday, Dartmouth will host Yale, while NDSU (No. 10 Northern Iowa) and Villanova (No. 2 James Madison) face Top 10 opponents. Princeton, whose program was one of the participants in the first college football game 150 years ago, will host winless Lafayette Friday night.
NDSU, the top-time defending FCS champion, collected all but one of the 156 first-place votes in the poll. James Madison claimed the other first-place vote.
