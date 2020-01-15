Bearkats rally in final seconds, top Lamar in OT

BEAUMONT — Five Bearkats reached double figures in the scoring column and Sam Houston State scored the last six points of regulation to defeat Lamar 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday.
The Cardinals (9-9, 3-4 Southland) went 1-4 from the charity stripe and were held without a field goal in the final 55 seconds of regulation. During that same time frame, RJ Smith completed an and-1, followed up with a Kai Mitchell 3-pointer to send the game into bonus time.
Danian Swoope took over for the Bearkats in the overtime period, scoring eight of his 14 points as the Bearkats secured the win.
Swoope came into the game off a career-high 20 points Saturday at Central Arkansas.
Chad Bowie led the way for the Bearkats in scoring with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mitchell added 14 points and seven boards, while Zach Nutall had 12 points and Smith had 10.
V.J. Holmes posted 19 points and seven assists to lead Lamar, while T.J. Atwood added 14.
The Bearkats (12-6, 5-2) will finish a three game road stint Saturday when they travel to Houston Baptist. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
