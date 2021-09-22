Bearkats prepared for battle in temporary AQ7 conference

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston will head into a new journey this weekend, while still facing a former foe.
The Bearkats will open up their one year WAC-ASUN challenge with a matchup against former Southland Conference opponent Central Arkansas.
While the No 1. Bearkats will be facing UCA in conference play this year, the long time foes will go their respective ways after the season. In the 14 games that these two teams have played, they had a 7-7 record against each other.
The Bears are coming off a 45-23 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff — their first win of the season. It came after dropping their contests to Arkansas State and Missouri State.
Sam Houston will come into this game rested from a bye week, after winning their first two games against Northern Arizona and Southeast Missouri.
While this is a new conference and format, they will continue to face very similar teams throughout the year.
The Oct. 2 clash will face maybe the most familiar face of them all, as the Bearkats travel back to NRG Stadium to face rival Stephen F. Austin after a one-year break. The Lumberjacks opted to play a full schedule in the fall of 2020, instead of waiting until the spring.
SFA currently sits at 2-1 after getting an AQ7 win over Tarleton. Their only loss came to Texas Tech in Lubbock, in a game that came down to the last drive.
No. 9 Jacksonville State is another strong opponent in the AQ7, with the Gamecocks currently sitting at 2-1 with a win over Florida State off a last-second Hail Mary pass in Week 2. This team will be a strong factor in who wins the WAC-ASUN challenge.
Other AQ7 matchups include road trips to Abilene Christian and Tarleton and home games against Dixie State, Eastern Kentucky and Lamar.
The winner of the AQ7 bid will receive an automatic bid into the 2021 FCS Playoffs.
