Offense was in full display for the Sam Houston State softball team Friday as they Bearkats picked up a pair of wins to open the Bearkat Classic. Unfortunately, that success would be short-lived as Loyola-Chicago disrupted the Bearkat success with an 8-6 win in the first game of Saturday’s slate.
Results from the Bearkats’ second game on Saturday were not available by press time.
Sam Houston State opened the tournament with a 10-2 victory over George Mason, as Bearkat pitchers Brooklyn Devine and Annie Bailey combined for a three-hitter. The pitching success carried over into the nightcap with Regan Dunn throwing a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 9-1 Bearkat win over Providence.
But, it would be a four inning second inning for Loyola-Chicago that would eventually lead the Bearkats into the losing column, falling to the Lady Wolves.
Madilyn Weatherly led the Bearkats at the plate through three games with five hits, three runs and a pair of RBI, while Megan McDonald added four hits, three runs and four RBI.
Sam Houston State will close out the tournament tonight at 12:15 in a rematch with Loyola-Chicago.
