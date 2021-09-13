HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football returned to the comfortable confines of Bowers Stadium with a rock-solid performance against Southeast Missouri.
Not only did the team show out, but so did the fans as they helped cheer on the Kats in their first home game since claiming the FCS National Championship earlier this year.
“There’s nothing like being back here,” Bearkats corner Jaylen Thomas said. “We were talking about it all week. We were just trying to enjoy it.”
“It’s great. I think having such a great fanbase and an electric crowd set a synergistic effect on us,” Bearkats receiver, and Harvard transfer, Cody Chrest added. “We just feed off of it, and we just want to give them a good show.”
The Bearkats offense did just that, but only after they struggled to get their offensive motor running. After fielding a punt at their own 19-yard-line, the Kats pieced together a nice first drive. We saw junior quarterback Eric Schmid continue to grow his connection to Chrest with back-to-back competitions to set up the one-yard rush for a touchdown by junior back Ramon Jefferson.
After this drive, the Kats stumbled. Their next two drive gained -2 yards on six plays. With the game tied at 14 and SEMO trying to take their first lead with a field goal, Sam Houston had other plans. Kats’ senior defensive back Tristin McCollum blocked the kick and shifted momentum heavily back in favor of the Bearkats. Jefferson then took the very next play for a 70-yard rushing score and the Kats were back.
“No one knew how good Ramon was until the first game of last season,” Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler said. “You see all the tackles he can break and the way he can stop and start his acceleration, those are things we didn’t even know. With the way the O-line is developing we are going to make that a priority running the football.”
Six plays later the Kats hoisted a 14-point lead over the Redhawks after Thomas snagged a tipped pass and took it 49 yards for another Bearkat touchdown. This was the momentum swing the team needed as they scored 38 unanswered points.
QB PLAY
Schmid finished the game with over 243 yards, but he didn’t look like his normal self. Early in the first half, his timing seemed to be just a half-second behind his receivers. He finished completing 16-18 passes for three touchdowns.
RUNNING BACK STABLE
Jefferson saw 11 attempts on the night and set a new career-high at Sam Houston with 153 yards. If you knock out his highly athletic 70-yard touchdown run, he rushed 10 times for 83 yards, adding another score. Sophomore Noah Smith also saw 11 carries on the night, adding 22 yards.
RECEIVING CORE
The Bearkats receiving room has a core of guys that continue to impress. Graduate transfer Jaquez Ezzard didn’t play in the game due to tendonitis, according to Keeler. Despite him sitting, everybody stepped up. Schmid connected with seven different receivers, with Chrest being his top target. Chrest finished the game with six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Chandler Harvin also finished with 72 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
“If the ball is not coming to me I trust whoever it is will make the play,” Chrest said. “We’ve got guys in there that can be wide receiver ones at other schools. It’s great because if you want to plan around one person, you still have to worry about a couple of other guys. It lets us be ourselves.”
Despite nearing 600 total offensive yards, Keeler believes the team has not reached its full potential.
“We need to play cleaner,” he said. ”If you look at the points on the board and the yards up there it’s pretty impressive but they should be even more impressive. We also feel like the offensive line is going to keep getting better and better. With the tight ends we can put on the field we can feel run the ball at you. We aren’t there yet, but we are getting closer.”
DEFENSE
One thing that the defensive needed to improve on from Week 1 was third-down conversions. They did.
The Bearkat defense allowed the Redhawks to convert on 4-of-17 attempts and held the Redhawks’ to 306 total yards. The big chunks came off deep passes past the corners. SEMO was able to connect on a 43-yard pass from CJ Ogbonna to Aaron Alston for a touchdown to knot it at 7. Sam Houston’s defense also gave up 103 yards on the ground but after a 19-yard rush by SEMO’s running back, Shamenski Rucker, in garbage time.
NEXT UP
The Bearkats will now look forward to their first bye-week of the season after the win. When they return to the practice field they will turn their heads to their first WAC-ASU match of the year when they will face former conference foe Central Arkansas in Conway on Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.