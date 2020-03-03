Bearkats lose extra-inning affair to Louisiana Tech

Sam Houston State had a chance to earn their best victory of the season, but failed to close out Louisiana Tech. Instead, the Bearkats lost 9-3 in extra innings on Tuesday evening at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.
The Bearkats (6-5) forced extra innings with a two run seventh inning. However, a leadoff homer in extra innings propelled Louisiana Tech (10-3) to the victory.
‘What a heck of a game for nine innings. We battled and figured out a way to get back into it, then in the tenth it just got away from us,” SHSU head coach Jay Sirianni said. “I think we got to their guys a little bit. Our approach was a little better, but it’s a long game and it’s a long season and we just have to keep working.”
The Bearkats were able to tie the game up in the seventh inning with a leadoff double by junior Jack Rodgers. He was then brought home by freshman infielder Anthony MacKenzie, who would later score off of a wild pitch.
The only other Bearkat run came in the third inning when Christian Smith scored Corbin Vines off of an RBI single up the middle.
“We are always looking to put the right lineup together,” Sirianni said. “The right group that can function as a group of nine … not just a group of nine hitters. We’ve got a long way to go and theres a lot of baseball left to play.”
Rodgers started the game on the mound for the Kats, throwing three shut out innings. He finished the night with 3.1 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Cole Wesneski suffered the lose in relief, giving up six earned runs through four innings.
The Bearkats will take the field again against the Bulldogs to close out the two-day series tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
