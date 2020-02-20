Bearkats looking to build momentum in matchup with Loyola Marymount

After a 2-1 start, the Sam Houston State Bearkats will face another early season test at Don Sanders Stadium. The Bearkats will face Loyola Marymount, who will enter the series after claiming a pair of wins over Washington last week.
“They are going to be a good club,” SHSU head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We know we're in for a dog fight, but it’s good for us to be tested early.”
The pitching staff for the Bearkats has some room for improvements in this next series, as they gave up a total of 30 hits last weekend. Junior right-hander Tyler Davis is expected to get the start on Friday, followed by sophomore Matt Dillard on Saturday and senior Dominic Robinson on Sunday.
Things may be different as far as trips out to the bullpen.
“We are just gonna continue to find the pieces that help us get through nine innings. We have to continue to pound the strike zone and mix pitches,” Sirianni said.
One relief pitcher who has been a constant from the bullpen is junior RHP Cole Wesneski, going four innings in his Friday night outing with no earned runs allowed and four strikeouts.
“We’re throwing a lot of strikes,” Wesneski said. “I think we need to work on throwing more quality strikes. You want to keep filling up the strike zone and not walk people, but we want to make more quality pitches.”
Junior LHP/first base Jack Rogers was set to make his first start Tuesday against Rice but the game was postponed. Sirianni said there is a chance he will take the mound at some point this weekend.
A SURGING OFFENSE
The offense is picking up steam though, gaining 20 hits and scoring 13 runs – with seven of them coming on Sunday. During the three game stint, SHSU is hitting for a combined average of .202.
“The game plan is to just keep mastering our approach,” Sirianni said. “St. Mary’s pitches in a way that was a little bit uncomfortable to us, and it took us a while to adjust, but they did a good job. We have to continue to control the strike zone, get good swings at pitches we can handle and just compete all the way through each at bat though the inning.”
Newcomer junior infielder Corbin Vines made a strong start in his Bearkat debut, averaging .385 at the plate, while gathering five hits and an RBI on the weekend.
“Hopefully we can get started a little earlier,” Vines said. “Give our pitchers a little run support. They threw really well for us this weekend. A little more efficiently.”
The Bearkats will have first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday against the Lions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.