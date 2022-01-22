Bearkats look to remain strong against Grand Canyon

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball was set up with a tall task when the program announced they would be moving from the Southland Conference to the Western Athletic Conference.
With the likes of now having Abilene Christian University, Stephen F. Austin, New Mexico State and Grand Canyon University included in their conference slate, many people thought the Bearkats wouldn’t stand a chance to see the top of the standings. However, after seven games, those in doubt have been proven wrong.
Sam Houston has now knocked off ACU on the road, SFA and NMSU at home, with the latter being blowout wins.
Over the last two games, Sam Houston has held the Aggies and the Lumberjacks to a combined 87 points.
“We have played some really good teams this year and a lot of offensive teams that are very explosive,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said after the win over New Mexico State. “I was very concerned about our team defensively, but then all of a sudden our guys started to make better decisions and we really started to do a better job of keeping the ball in front. If we can keep the ball in front of us and contest shots, you have a chance.”
That is exactly what the Bearkats have done in these last two games.
SFA was limited to 23.6%, shooting from the field during their 41 point performance, and the Aggies shot 27.7% from the field in their 47 point performance. The Kats have had quite the defensive turnaround when they needed it the most.
“We are more locked in and being more mature about the scout,” Sam Houston junior guard Donte Powers said after his performance on Thursday. “We are locking in, guarding and taking the challenge. Defense is what we hang our hats on.”
Despite the offensive performance in Sam Houston’s game against the Lumberjacks that saw 49 total points, the Kats had a strong recovery game.
After opening the game on a 10-0 run against the Aggies, it looked like the Bearkats were ready to continue to dominate in scoring. The eventual 71 point scoring came in part from graduate transfer Savion Flagg, whose 22 points in 24 minutes led all scorers in the game.
While Flagg’s performance stands out, the 16 minutes he was off the floor with foul trouble was hopeful for the Bearkats to see.
The Bearkats added 28 points without Flagg and limited the Aggies to 15 points through that stretch.
“We’ve all been waiting on that performance,” Hooten added. “I think if we can make shots like we did tonight we are going to be pretty good. But that doesn’t always happen, last Saturday was the total opposite of that and we couldn’t make a shot. To do it with your best player hardly playing in the first half due to foul trouble, for the guys to come together and make shots without him is pretty cool.”
Sam Houston will now have to carry that momentum into their Saturday game against Grand Canyon University, last year’s WAC tournament champion.
The Antelopes will be coming into the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum after being defeated 46-71 by the Lumberjacks and will look to get back on the right track.
Tipoff time is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday and fans can watch the game on the ESPN+ platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.