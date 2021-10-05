HOUSTON — No. 1 Sam Houston was able to piece together their first comeback-win since the FCS National Championship game in May.
As junior quarterback Eric Schmid was held out of the game for an undisclosed injury, sophomore Keegan Shoemaker got the nod in one of the biggest games of the year for Bearkat fans. Shoemaker finished the game throwing for 222 yards and two scores.
While the first half saw plenty of Bearkat (4-0, 2-0) struggles, they were able to sneak out the 21-20 win over rival Stephen F. Austin, in their first Western Athletic Conference game.
“It wasn’t our best work in the first half, a lot of that is with how well they [SFA] played,” Bearkats Bearkat head coach K.C. Keeler said. “The problem offensively was we got stopped in too many third-and-ones and fourth-and-ones. I thought Keegan played really well and there were a lot of moving parts.
“I told the team at the pregame meal ‘great teams handle adversity, great teams handle the obstacles,’ I’ve never seen a team in my life handle those situations better.”
The Lumberjacks (3-2, 01) were able to take a 13-6 lead into the halftime break, with Sam Houston only able to muster 170 yards of total offense in the first half. However, much of the limited successes came with penalties, which killed many Bearkat drives early in the game.
It wasn’t just the penalties, though. The Kats went 3-13 on third-down conversions and 1-3 on fourth, the one conversion being an incredible 26-yard touchdown catch by sophomore receiver Ife Adeyi early in the fourth quarter.
However, the biggest turn of events for the Bearkats was Shoemaker’s five-yard touchdown pass to graduate receiver Jequez Ezzard with 1:25 left in the first half.
“I think we were all glad we got that six,” Keeler said. ”I think getting back in the game it was like ‘okay, it’s a one-score game, we’ve come back from 21, this isn’t anything we haven’t done in the past.’ We challenged them to play with more energy, to feed off the positive energy and let the negative ones go. I thought we did a better job in the second half.”
“Honestly, it was my teammates having my back,” Shoemaker added. “All throughout this week, they let me know they had my back, and even when we were down they let me know. It was really my teammates that gave me the confidence, knowing that they believed in me.”
While the offense won the game, the Bearkats defense was the reason they were still in the game.
SFA was able to rank up 198 first-half yards, but was limited to just 113 in the second half. Senior defensive tackle Trace Mascorro was ineligible for the first half after a targeting penalty the week before, and made his presence was felt on his return, as he finished with 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 30 minutes of work. Senior defensive end Jahari Kay was another force to be reckoned with, earning 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
SFA rushed the ball 33 times on the Bearkat defensive for 96 total yards on the night and no scores. Junior quarterback Trae Self and his connection to sophomore receiver Xavier Gipson made the difference. The duo combined for 100 yards on nine receptions and a score, no other receiver hauled in more than two catches.
“It felt good tonight,” Kay said. “ They made a couple of plays, and we knew they were going to come out and make a couple of plays, They are a good team, they came out with a good game plan and we forced a couple of takeaways, it felt good tonight.”
TOP OF THE POLLS
Sam Houston remained No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, but by the slimmest possible margin.
The defending national champion’s hold on the top spot has dropped slightly each week since the preseason. In the new national media poll, one point separated the Bearkats from second-ranked South Dakota State.
Stephen F. Austin moved into the top-25 poll at No. 23.
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will now turn their focus to another home WAC matchup against Lamar with kickoff set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bowers Stadium. Stephen F. Austin will travel to No. 24 Jacksonville State.
