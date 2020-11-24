Bearkats look to build off historic 2019-20 campaign

In just over two years at the helm of the Sam Houston State women’s basketball program, head coach Ravon Justice has transformed the Bearkats from a Southland Conference bottom-dweller to one of the favorites to win the league.
Sam Houston State was picked to finish last in the conference out of 13 teams prior to the 2018-19 season. But after the third-biggest turnaround in the country that year, followed by a program-record 14 Southland wins last season, the Bearkats now find themselves as a team to beat.
Justice’s team was voted second in this year’s preseason poll, behind only rival Stephen F. Austin. And according to the coach, her team has the mentality to match these expectations.
“We're to the point now where we know everyday there are expectations and a culture that you have to meet,” she said. “We don't just want to win now, we expect to win and compete every night.”
With the 2020-21 season set to tip off Wednesday night at home against Midwestern State, Justice acknowledges that building chemistry will be a key focus for the Bearkats in the immediate future.
Sam Houston State has nine newcomers after graduating six seniors, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team has had even less time to gel than usual.
“We haven't had as much time with this team as we have in the past,” Justice added. “With so many new people, you just want to make sure they're getting the reps — and just getting time together, because that's crucial for a team. You're just hoping they understand the expectations and everything that you need from them.”
Helping the Bearkats through this transition will be two preseason all-conference selections that played key roles last season.
Junior forward Amber Leggett was an automatic selection after being a first-team pick last season, when she ranked second in the league with 15.6 points and 2.8 steals per game. Cook — the reigning Southland Newcomer of the Year — is coming off a junior season in which she led the team in 3-point shooting percentage, while averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 assists per game.
“Last year's group of seniors is the biggest class I've ever lost, so having two experienced players keeps you with a solid foundation,” Justice added. “Their leadership has been good, now we're just asking them to fill bigger roles. Having them back has been crucial for us, because they know the expectation of the program.”
Given the team’s limited amount of time together, Sam Houston State will likely utilize an array of rotations throughout non-conference play — which will include a road trip to face No. 13 Texas A&M on Dec. 15. However, a couple of players have impressed throughout the preseason.
“It's really early, so I haven't been able to see them compete as much as I would like with all the new changes since COVID,” Justice added. “Jolicia Williams has been really good in practice. She's vocal, has communicated the whole time and has been a really good teammate.
“Then Kaylee (Jefferson), she's not a new face, but she's somebody who will have to play a bigger role this year. She's been really good as well.”
The Bearkats will undoubtedly have a new look this season. However, despite losing a half-dozen seniors, Justice is optimistic that her team has the leadership necessary to compete for a championship.
“The biggest strength right now is leadership,” she said. “Our upperclassmen are doing a good job of trying to lead these young ones in the right direction."
