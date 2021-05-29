The Sam Houston men's and women's track teams placed seven on the All-Southland Conference outdoor teams, the league announced Thursday.
Bryan Henderson was selected to the first team after setting a new Southland Conference Outdoor Championships meet record with his gold-medal performance in the 100-meter dash. His time of 10.11 seconds bested the previous mark by a hundredth of a second.
Joshua Smith first-team and second-team honors for his performance at the outdoor championships. He brought home gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.79 seconds, and he also placed second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 51.01. Andrew Bosquez was Sam Houston's other first-team selection after capturing first place in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:59.13.
Clayton Fritsch took silver in the pole vault to earn second-team All-SLC honors with a height of 5.56 meters, with Cobe Graham also landing on the second team in the shot put with a toss of 16.98 meters.
Brian Orlando and KeAyla Dove earned third-team all-conference recognition as well. Orlando placed third in the hammer throw with a mark of 58.88, while Dove won the bronze in the women's shot put with a school-record distance of 16.16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.