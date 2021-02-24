Sam Houston fell off the pedestal in the race for the Southland Conference crown.
Zach Nutall scored 33 points, but the Bearkats (17-7, 11-2 Southland Conference) were held scoreless over the final two minutes of regulation on Wednesday as they fell to Abilene Christian 86-72.
Tristan Ikpe added 11, while DeMarkus Lampley chipped in 10 for the Bearkats, who shot just 25% from beyond the arch. Meanwhile, Abilene Christian shot 53% from long range with 10 made three-pointers.
Joe Pleasant had 24 points for Abilene Christian (19-3, 11-1), who have now won eight consecutive games. Coryon Mason added 15 points, while Mahki Morris had 13.
The Bearkats will return to play on Monday when they travel to Houston to face Houston Baptist.
