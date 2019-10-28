The battle for first place in the Southland Conference sure lived up to the hype with Central Arkansas outscoring Sam Houston State by 20 in the second half en route to a 29-25 comeback victory.
The Bears were were rewarded for the win as they jumped to No. 10 in the STATS FCS Top 25 and No. 9 in the FCS Coaches Poll, while the Bearkats once again fell outside of both polls after returning to the polls last week.
Heading into the final month of the regular season, the STATS FCS Top 25 has its most-widespread representation of teams. With North Dakota entering at No. 24 on Monday, 10 different conferences and the independent Fighting Hawks are included in the national media poll.
The Missouri Valley, CAA and Big Sky conferences lead the way with four teams each and they're 1, 2 and 3, respectively, with North Dakota State (8-0), James Madison (8-1) and Weber State (6-2), which moved up one spot after South Dakota State fell to the top-ranked Bison 23-16 on Saturday in the biggest game of the regular season to date.
North Dakota (5-3), which is playing a second consecutive season as an independent before it joins the MVFC next year, moved into the rankings after posting a 16-12 win over then-No. 9 Montana State. Stony Brook (5-3) and Wofford (5-2) returned at No. 20 and 23, respectively.
Nicholls was the only other Southland Conference team to make the polls at No. 25 in the STATS poll and No. 24 in the coaches poll.
Three undefeated teams remain
As we turn the calendar to November, only three programs remain undefeated across the FCS — including the only two teams to finish the 2018 season with perfect records. North Dakota State (8-0), Princeton (6-0) and Dartmouth (6-0) all crack the top 15 in both polls.
No. 1 North Dakota State is 8-0 this year and has won 29 straight games, ranging back to a November 2017 loss to South Dakota State. The Bison would tie their own FCS record of 33 straight wins by closing out the regular season without a hitch.
NDSU has made it through the toughest part of its regular season schedule with four top-10 wins in the past five weeks. Next up is a challenging road trip to Youngstown State on Saturday.
No. 12 Princeton and No. 14 Dartmouth square off head-to-head on Nov. 9 at Yankee Stadium in a matchup that could ultimately decide the Ivy League champion. The Tigers went 10-0 last season to win their 12th conference title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.