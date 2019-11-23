Bearkats dominate Houston Baptist in season finale

Eric Schmid threw for all four of his touchdowns in the opening 23 minutes during a 27-0 run and Sam Houston cruised past Houston Baptist 37-14 on Saturday at Bowers Stadium.
Chandler Harvin had scoring grabs of 10, 38 and 50 yards, and finished with 13 catches for 188 yards. Schmid completed 34-of-57 passes for 420 yards with one interception. Schmid also provided some much-needed mobility scrambling nine times for 24 yards and consistently extending plays.
"I think [Harvin] proved himself today," Schmid said. "Last week he had another good week. He just came out and did what he is supposed to do and made plays."
Schmid, who missed the majority of the middle of the season with a broken hand, had a breakout game earlier this year against Incarnate Word, and made a huge impact tonight for the Kats.
SHSU could have a major quarterback battle develop as Mike Dare is coming back next year.
"Mike is coming back for [another] year," head coach K.C. Keeler said. "We have a pretty good situation back at the quarterback spot. He's been throwing the ball and been good. He and Eric are very close and he told Eric 'I'm coming after your butt' and Eric basically said 'Come on after it.'"
Ground threat
Redshirt freshman running back Alex Williams has missed a chunk of weeks with a concussion, but platooned in the backfield today with sophomore Donovan Williams. The duo was successful pounding the ground. Alex was the leading rusher and provided 69 yards on 11 carries while Donovan contributed 50 yards of his own and the lone touchdown on the ground in the fourth quarter.
"We want to have a dominant run attack," Keeler said. "Those two running backs are back. I'll be in California in about five days getting some junior college offensive linemen that we feel really good about."
Senior standouts
With Saturday being Senior Day, a handful of seniors stepped up in their last game in a Bearkat uniform.
Punter Matt McRobert has one of the best legs in the Southland Conference and added another good performance to his resumé with six punts that averaged 46.5 yards including a long of 74.
Tight end Woody Brandom capped off a great senior campaign with a seven-catch game for 80 yards including a touchdown.
DJ Curtis finished the day with a pair of solo tackles and a huge sack that cost HBU 14 yards.
Hunter Brown and Royce See have been the leaders of the SHSU defense that has been so dominant all year long. Brown compiled four tackles and a pass breakup alongside See who had three tackles and a broken pass of his own.
"For the guys coming back, we really laid the foundation for something great," See said. "I have no concern or doubt about how far this team could go next year. Just seeing that and what we've built in the past is something I can be really proud of."
A decade of winning
The Bearkats finished the season with a winning record for the 10th consecutive year. They end the decade with 99 wins, second only to North Dakota (132) in the FCS.
