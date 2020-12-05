The Bearkats were anxious to finally play at home, and it showed Friday night.
Sam Houston State (1-3) came out hot and cruised to a 117-42 victory over Dallas Christian in the Kats’ home opener at Johnson Coliseum. SHSU shot a blistering 56.8 from the field en route to setting a school record for margin of victory at 75 points, besting the previous mark of 64 in a 131-71 win over Texas Lutheran during the 1970-71 season.
The Bearkats had five players score in double figures with junior Zach Nutall leading the way with 20. Senior Demarkus Lampley added 17 points on five for nine shooting from 3-point range, while juniors Donte Powers and Tristan Ikpe and freshman Jarren Cook scored career highs of 15, 13 and 10, respectively.
The Kats really blew the doors open in the second half. SHSU began the period with a 26-4 run to go up 82-28 with just under 12 minutes to go.
Sam Houston State hit 42.3 percent of its 3-point shots, going 11 for 26. The Kats held Dallas Christian to just 39.5 percent shooting from the floor and forced 41 turnovers which resulted in 51 points.
The Bearkats return to action Sunday when they host Howard Payne at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.