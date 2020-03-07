NACOGDOCHES — The Sam Houston State Bearkats will carry a fourth seed into next week’s Southland Conference Women’s Tournament.
Unfortunately, they will enter on a stumble.
Offensive production was in short supply for the Bearkat women on Saturday, as they were held to only 17 first half points and gave up a 14 point loss to rival Stephen F. Austin, 60-54.
Both teams kept things close in the opening quarter with an 8-8 spread, but the top-seeded Lady Lumberjacks would respond with a 25-9 run in the second quarter to grab a demanding lead. SFA continued to pull away in the third quarter on a 19-12 advantage, followed with a 21-12 Bearkat run in the fourth. Four Bearkats fouled out of the game.
Amber Leggett led SHSU from the field with 19 points and eight rebounds. Faith Cook added 11 points, while Jaylonn Walker had nine.
