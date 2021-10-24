HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball season is just around the corner.
The Bearkats are set to open their season on Nov. 11 at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum against Wiley College, marking their first game being played with their WAC logo on their jersey.
“I think the biggest thing is to just focus on us,” Bearkats fourth-year head coach Ravon Justice said during WAC Media Days earlier this week. “We have to put all the pieces together for us, make sure we take care of ourselves and make sure we focus on our opponents. It’s a talented league, so we just want to make sure we don’t take anybody lightly and make sure they don’t take us lightly.”
Transition into the WAC will bring a higher level of competition for the Bearkats, but also longer road trips. The Bearkats will travel to Utah for games against Dixie State and Utah Valley in early February, but traveling won’t be too big of an issue as they are used to traveling for their non-conference games.
Non-conference games for the Bearkats will include trips to Arkansas and Alabama, as well as a stop at Louisianna Tech in between. Building a tough non-conference schedule is something that Justice wanted to do.
Sam Houston enters the season having to replace the 2020 Southland Conference Player of the Year Amber Legget, who transferred to Troy over the offseason. However, they will bring back their second and third leading scores in Courtney Cleveland and Faith Cook.
“I don’t think people realize that we have four starters coming back,” Justice said. “Having a core group like that talks about your leadership. They know your expectations and the system. We didn’t have that last year with COVID, and they understand the assignment.”
With four additional players added to the roster, the Kats will have to find the right rotation before league play begins on Dec. 30.
“It’s an everyday job,” Bearkats forward Courtney Cleveland said. “We have a lot of new people, so all the different personalities meshing together. We have to learn each other and apply that on and off the court.”
Sam Houston was selected fifth in the WAC media poll and sixth by the coaches. Cook was also named to the All-WAC second team.
The season will get underway with a home game against Wiley College, followed by the Bearkats hitting the road at UT Arlington and Tulsa.
