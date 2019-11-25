CONWAY, Ark. — The Sam Houston State University volleyball team fell just short in its bid to win the Southland Conference volleyball tournament, losing the championship match in four sets Sunday at the Ferris Center in Conway, Ark.
Stephen F. Austin, the regular season champion, won the match 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17. The Ladyjacks won their sixth Southland tournament title, and second consecutive.
The Kats (18-13) were making their second appearance in the tournament finals since 1996, with each coming since 2016. Meanwhile, the Ladyjacks (31-1) will return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in as many years. As runner-up in the conference, the Kats earn an automatic berth in the National Invitation Volleyball Championship.
How it went
The Kats were on fire early, hitting .366 in winning the opening set, but were held to just .148 hitting over the course of the final three sets.
Breanne Chausse led the Bearkats and capped an all-tournament weekend with 16 kills on 30 swings, hitting .467 for the match. She finished the weekend hitting .415 and averaged 4.30 kills per set. She was joined on the all-tournament team by senior libero Addison Miller who had 17 digs in the match and school record to 633 digs this season.
Ashley Lewis added 13 kills and Samantha Rodgers had 10, while Catherine Krieger finished with eight. Ashleigh Traylor the regular season with 10 digs, while Morgan Janda totaled 27 assists and Madilyn Miles had 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.