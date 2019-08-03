Bearkat volleyball earns academic honor

The American Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced a record number of AVCA Team Academic Award recipients, a list that includes Sam Houston State.
The Bearkats, led by head coach Brenda Gray, were one of 1,126 teams from across the nation to earn the honor, breaking last year’s record of 977 teams.
This marks the eighth consecutive year that Sam Houston State has received the honor.
The AVCA Team Academic Award formed during the 1992-93 academic year, and honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that display excellence in the classroom. The requirements are that they maintain at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
Sam Houston State posted a team GPA of 3.59, making the Kats one of 189 Division I programs to post a team GPA of 3.30 or better.
The Bearkats went 20-8 in 2018, finishing third in the Southland Conference. They kick off their 2019 season on August 30-31 with the Bearkat Invitational at Johnson Coliseum.
