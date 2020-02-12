The quest for a second straight Southland Conference championship begins tonight.
The Sam Houston State softball squad will begin its 2020 home slate tonight, as they square off with Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Bearkat Softball Complex.
SHSU comes into opening day with a 2-3 mark after picking up a pair of wins over George Mason in the Stetson Leadoff Classic last weekend.
The team returns the majority of its starting lineup from last season, and several players who saw regular playing time on the squad which advanced to the Austin Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Five Bearkats will enter tonight’s game with a batting average above .300, led by senior outfielder Megan McDonald who contributed eight hits and three RBI during last weekend’s games.
Houston has won the last eight softball matchups with the Bearkats.
