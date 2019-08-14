Bearkat soccer wraps up preseason play

The Sam Houston State soccer team wrapped up preseason play Wednesday night at Pritchett Field.
Sam Houston State pulled ahead on two occassions in its scrimmage against University of the Southwest, but ultimately the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Junior Courtney Pawlik and freshman Kalynn Bickford provided the two goals for the Kats.
“The biggest thing we get from tonight is video that we can go back and show them,” head coach Tom Brown said. “We have a nice, long period of training before we open ... so we’ll be able to really help them understand how we want to attack.”
The Bearkats’ season opener is set for next Thursday at home against Houston, with a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m.
Visit itemonline.com/kats for more on Wednesday’s match and the upcoming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.