Sam Houston State has some of the hottest bats in the country.
After a 17 hit performance Friday night, the Bearkats added an additional 14 Saturday as they received extra help from the bullpen in a 5-3 win over Loyola Marymount.
“Another hard-fought game against a quality team,” SHSU head coach Jay Sirianni said. “I thought we played pretty well overall, but we still have an opportunity to keep getting better.”
Sophomore outfielder Colton Cowser was a key part of Saturday’s win, getting his first homerun that also gave the Bearkats the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“He got me earlier in the day, I figured he was going to try and do the same thing and I was just trying to put the barrel on the ball,” Cowser added.
Another strong part of SHSU’s offensive attack came from junior outfielder Christian Smith, who went 4-4 on the night with two doubles. Smith was also one of four Bearkats to drive in a run.
“It’s not really about me it’s about the team, we all have roles and guys have come in and done their roles,” Smith said. “The last two nights I’ve got to start and I’m just trying to do my part to win these games.”
Defensively, Coswer was a strong suit too. Collecting two highlight-reel catches, the center fielder was all over the place for the Bearkats.
“Really just trying to make plays for my pitcher,” Cowser said. “They are working their butt off up there. That’s a good hitting team over there, they were barreling balls all yesterday and today, anything that can help the pitching staff.”
Matt Dillard threw four innings for the Bearkats, allowing only three hits. He was followed by Lance Lusk who tossed three innings in relief.
“Matty had to battle a little bit,” Sirianni said. “He was kinda banged up, but Lance did a really good job coming in and settling it down for us.”
Carrying a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the Kats called on right-handed pitcher Landon Ausley who came in and collected the save.
“Landon’s throwing the ball well,” Sirianni said. “I think the big thing for right now is just confidence and repeating pitches. He’s got all the talent in the world, let's just see how many days we can stack together.”
The Bearkats will look to collect the series sweep today, as they face the Lions with a first pitch at 1 p.m.
