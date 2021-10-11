Bearkat running back Noah Smith earns WAC weekly honors

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Noah Smith has been named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for October 4-10.
Smith, a sophomore running back from Cypress, posted his first career 100-yard rushing game in the Bearkats’ 41-7 win over Lamar on Saturday afternoon.
His biggest run came midway through the third quarter, taking the ball 49 yards for a score to put the ‘Kats up 26-7. In addition to his 14 rushes, Smith also caught one pass for five yards to give him 124 all-purpose yards in the winning effort.
Sam Houston’s Markel Perry received a nomination for the Defensive Player of the Week, which was won by Dixie State’s Tyrell Grayson. Stephen F. Austin’s Chris Campos was the Special Teams Player of the Week.
