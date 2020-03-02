Bearkat men finish as runners-up at SLC indoor championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Sam Houston State men finished as runner ups at the Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex Monday.
The Bearkats totaled 87 points, which was 12 behind the winner, Southeastern Louisiana. Abilene Christian was third (64), Stephen F. Austin was fourth (63) and McNeese (59) rounded out the top five.
Jo'Vaughn Martin won the gold medal in the 200-meter dash and took the bronze in the 60 to earn 16 points for the Bearkats. He turned in a time of 20.97 seconds in the 200 and 6.80 in the 60.
Joshua Smith captured silver in the men's 60-meter hurdle with a time of 7.97 seconds to earn eight points. Andrew Bosquez also claimed silver in the mile run with a mark of 4:15.03, and he placed fifth in the 3,000-meter run.
Cobe Graham brought home the bronze in the shot put with a throw of 15.57 meters, while Brian Orlando finished right behind him in fourth with a toss of 15.25.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Ethan Woods, Cameron Brown, Joe Austin III and Smith finished third with a time of 3:12.33.
Zachary Johnson, who won silver in the long jump Sunday, placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 15.31 meters to earn five points.
Caleb Jolivette came in sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.87 for three points. Bryan Henderson placed eighth in the 200 with a time of 21.92 for another point.
Tanner Day was seventh in the heptathlon with 4,983 points.
The women's team placed 10th with 26.5 points behind champion Stephen F. Austin (138.75), Northwestern State (117.5), Abilene Christian (63), McNeese (50.75), Central Arkansas (50), Incarnate Word (47.75), Southeastern Louisiana (44.75), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (31) and Houston Baptist (29).
Morgan Janda tied for fifth in the high jump with a height of 1.65 meters to earn 3.5 points. Payton Wells earned three points with a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.57.
Rebeca Gonzalez placed sixth in the mile run with a time of 5:06.64 to earn three points. Sandy Clarkin also finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:19.27.
