Bearkat hoops release 2021-22 schedule

HUNTSVILLE — Heading into a new era of Sam Houston men's basketball, head coach Jason Hooten has announced their 2021-22 schedule.
Playing in a new conference for the first time in 35 years, the Bearkats will play 13 home games including four non-conference matchups. Sam Houston will also play 17 road games including multi-team events at the Jacksonville (Florida) Classic and Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso.
However, highlighting the non-conference slate will be a return trip to Austin on Nov. 29, where the Bearkats will face the Longhorns at historic Gregory Gymnasium. The Bearkats will also get the opportunity to play in the Toyota Center — home to the Houston Rockets — against former conference foe Texas San Antonio.
A trip to Denton to face North Texas on Dec. 14 sets up the final two non-conference road games at the Sun Bowl Invitational against Bradley on Dec. 21 and a matchup against either host UTEP or North Carolina Central on Dec. 22.
The Kats open with LeTourneau at home on Nov. 11, followed by Missouri State on Nov. 17.
The Bearkats have a solid WAC home schedule highlighted by games against rival Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 15, New Mexico State on Jan. 20 and Grand Canyon on Jan. 22. The conference home opener will bring Lamar to Huntsville on Dec. 30, followed by UTRGV on Jan. 1.
The rest of the conference home schedule includes Dixie State on Feb. 2, Utah Valley on Feb. 5, Abilene Christian on Feb. 19 and Tarleton to finish the regular season on March 3.
The 2022 WAC Basketball Tournament will hold the final three rounds on March 9-12 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. With the tournament expanding to 10 teams this season, the date and site for the first-round games will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.