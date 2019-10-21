Sam Houston State’s impressive win over Nicholls moved the Bearkats back into the STATS FCS poll.
The Bearkats (5-3, 4-1 Southland) received 735 votes in the poll to earn a No. 21 ranking on the heels of a shutout over No. 9 Nicholls. The Colonels (4-3, 3-1) ) are at No. 15 in the newest poll.
The ranking is the highest for the Bearkats this season after spending four weeks in the poll.
Sam Houston State also moved back into the FCS Coaches Poll at No. 25. The Bearkats received 75 votes this week.
Sam Houston State benefited from Youngstown State, Austin Peay and New Hampshire dropping out of the STATS and coaches poll.
Central Aransas (5-2) is the highest ranking Southland Conference team with a No. 12 ranking. The Bearkats will clash with the Bears on Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
South Dakota State, who will host College Gameday on Saturday, made its 100th consecutive appearance in the poll. The No. 3 Jackrabbits (6-1) hope to celebrate with an upset of the only team with a longer active run in the national media poll — No. 1 North Dakota State.
NDSU (7-0) lost in its last visit to Brookings on Nov. 4, 2017, but the Bison have gone on to win 28 straight games, including two over SDSU last season on the way to capturing their second straight national title.
Standing in between the two Missouri Valley Football Conference co-leaders in the rankings is CAA front-runner James Madison (7-1). The three powers have held the same 1, 2 and 3 spots since the preseason poll.
STATS FCS Poll
Rank School Prev
1 North Dakota State (7-0) 1
2 James Madison (7-1) 2
3 South Dakota State (6-1) 3
4 Weber State (5-2) 4
5 Villanova (6-1) 7
6 Kennesaw State (6-1) 6
7 Sacramento State (5-2) 15
8 Illinois State (5-2) 11
9 Montana State (5-2) 12
10 Montana (5-2) 5
11 UNI (4-3) 14
12 Central Arkansas (5-2) 13
13 Princeton (5-0) 17
14 Furman (4-3) 8
15 Nicholls (4-3) 9
16 Towson (4-3) 18
17 Dartmouth (5-0) 21
18 North Carolina A&T (4-2) 10
19 Delaware (4-3) 24
20 Florida A&M (6-1) NR
21 Sam Houston State (5-3) NR
22 UC Davis (4-4) 23
23 Central Connecticut State (6-1) 25
24 Southeast Missouri State (4-3) NR
25 Jacksonville State (5-3) 16
