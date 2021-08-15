Bearkat baseball standouts continue to have success at next level

Former Bearkats are shining on the big stage.
With a history of success, there are several Bearkats who are making things happen in professional baseball.
Colton Cowser was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the fifth pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Bearkats also saw Jack Rodgers drafted in the ninth round to the Cincinnati Reds.
With those two now in the farm systems of their respective clubs, there are plenty more Bearkats that have made the jump.
Ryan Tepera, a right-armed pitcher, was selected with the 580th pick in the 2009 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He was then promoted to the major league level in 2015 for the Blue Jays.
In that year, he had a record of 0-2, an earned run average of 3.27 and 32 appearances.
Tepera has been in the news recently for his combined no-hitter with the Chicago Cubs. Not too long after that he was traded to the inner-city rival in the Chicago White Soxs.
Caleb Smith is the next Bearkat in the show.
Smith was drafted with the 434 pick in the 2013 draft by the New York Yankees. He made his MLB debut on July 17, 2017 for the Yankees and is now pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The lefty has started 13 games this season, while appearing in 32. He currently sits at a 5.17 ERA with 92 1/3 innings pitched.
Ryan O’Hearn was drafted 243rd overall to the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 draft. He made his debut on July 31, 2018 with the Royals.
The first baseman has appeared in 54 games in 2021 with 164 at-bats and an average of .238. He also has nine home runs on the year, which is five short of his MLB career high in 2019.
KNOCKING ON THE DOOR
Tyler Eppler was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 191st pick in the 2014 draft. He is currently pitching in the Washington Nationals organization.
Before heading to the Rochester Red Wings, Eppler pitched in Japan. Currently he has a 41-37 MiLB record with a career ERA of 4.21.
Bryce Johnson was drafted by the San Francisco Giants with the 186th pick of the 2017 draft.
Johnson has quickly moved his way up through the Giants organization as he is playing with the AAA affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. He has appeared in 74 games and boasts a batting average of .277 and a career-high 37 RBI.
UP-AND-COMING
Nick Mikolajchak was a 2019 draftee, selected 340 overall by the Cleveland Indians.
The righty pitcher is currently pitching for the Akron RubberDucks, where he has appeared in 20 games this season.
Hayden Wesneski was selected with the 195th pick of the 2019 draft by the Yankees. He is currently pitching with the Somerset Patriots, where he threw a complete game shut-out against the Portland Sea Dogs this week.
Jordan Cannon was selected with the 288th pick of the 2019 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. The catcher is currently on the 60-day IL list after appearing in 31 games this year.
Colton Cowser is currently playing in the rookie league with the Florida Complex League Orioles. He wasted no time in getting things started, with a solid .550 at the plate through 20 at-bat with eight RBI. His first major league at-bat also resulted in a double before he hit a home run later that game.
Jack Rodgers played four games for the Arizona Complex League Reds, but has since been promoted to their high A affiliate, the Dayton Dragons. He is hitting with a .313 average through 17 plate appearances.
New Waverly native Kyle Backhus made his debut with the Visalia Rawhide. He has made two starts for them, while pitching only 4.1 innings.