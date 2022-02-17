Bearkat baseball prepares for their next challenge

HUNTSVILLE — After making an exciting run through the consolation side of the bracket during the 2020-2021 Southland Conference tournament, Sam Houston baseball will head back to the diamond.
Despite the Bearkats having the fifth overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft, Sam Houston will return 21 players from last season’s roster, as they venture into the Western Athletic Conference with some familiar faces.
The Kats’ conference schedule will still include Abilene Christian University, Stephen F. Austin and Lamar, in addition to picking up UTRGV and Tarleton for WAC Southwest Conference play.
“I’m looking forward to just getting going and playing three-game series for the most part and getting into a normal 56 game schedule,” said Jay Sirianni, head coach at Sam Houston. “The new conference is exciting, we will have a lot of the same opponents conference wise, but once the tournament gets here, we will play the teams out west. It’s going to be a good baseball league and we are going to have to play well.”
Last season, the Bearkats’ schedule saw them playing four-game series with conference opponents, as well as a doubleheader on Saturdays, but that will go away with the WAC.
Dropping the four-game series will be something that the Bearkats pitching staff will look forward to as they lose seven innings of play. Sam Houston will return 13 pitchers from last season that will be headlined by seniors Lance Lusk and Tyler Davis, along with junior Matt Dillard.
Davis led the team last season with six wins, saw another team-high with 76.2 innings pitched and set a career-high with 53 strikeouts in those innings. While his ERA was 5.75 and ranked in the bottom half of Bearkats pitchers, he will be headed into his senior year ready to lead the Kats. While he also impresses on the mound, Davis will try his hand at being a two-way player this season.
With Dillard being one of four left-handed pitchers, his name should be called a bunch this season. As he heads into his junior season, he will become one of the Bearkats’ important voices.
“We are returning over three quarters of our innings pitched this season and we have a lot of experience back,” Sirianni said. “We brought in some freshmen and we expect some big things from them, but I think the experience that most of them bring and the way they have improved since they have gotten here is good. To me, you never have enough experience.”
Sophomore Coltin Atkinson has wowed coaches and in his sophomore year, he is expected to become a starter. Last season, Atkinson led the Bearkats with an ERA of 2.72 and a WHIP of 1.19. The right-hander made 13 appearances last season with five of them being starts and will now need to build off the season he had.
“His pitch ability has always been really good,” Sirianni added. “He has always been able to execute pitches for strikes for a really long time, but his stuff has improved. His velocity is up a little bit and he is built for the long haul. He has won wherever he’s been and he’s going to be a big piece to it.”
Offense will be something that the Bearkats will have to do differently this season. As Colton Cowser is now in the Baltimore Orioles organization and Jack Rogers is with the Cincinnati Reds organization, the Kats will lose 32 home runs between the two.
This season, the Kats will need more support from their offensive returners in sophomore Clayton Chadwick, who batted .275 for the Kats last season.
Chadwick saw 109 at-bats last season, but should be grown this season.
Sam Houston will also gain Easton Loyd back, who appeared in 39 games for the Kats last season and batted .243 in 103 attempts.
While the Bearkats may struggle to find their offense for a while, they will also add five transfers from junior colleges to help ease the video. Carlos Contreras, a Cisco College transfer, is somebody that Sirianni is excited for in this season.
“I don’t know if anybody else in the country has to replace 32 home runs between two guys. Those guys were special players and we are going to miss them,” Sirianni added. “I think this year’s offense will be a little dynamic and a little more functional 1-9 in the lineup. We are going to have to put pressure on people differently instead of playing the old Earl Weaver and wait for the three run homer.”
Sam Houston will open up their season on Friday for a three-game series against Nebraska. First pitch will be at 6:30 on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.