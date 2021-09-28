CONWAY— Sam Houston football traveled to Central Arkansas for a top-25 matchup and did something they have only done twice before … come back with a win.
The Bearkats (3-0) used a strong start against the Bears (1-3) to propel themselves to the 45-35 win on Saturday afternoon.
“We didn’t play as clean as we needed to play, and we played a little undisciplined today. So that’s a little disappointing too,” Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler said. “As I told the fellas in the locker room, ‘when you get a win here you enjoy it.’ Now we have to clean some things up and go play a very much improved SFA team.”
Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Kats until the halftime break. UCA was able to score a touchdown with 9 second on the clock, which led the Bearkats to knell that ball, and spark what seemed to be their momentum coming back in the third quarter. The Bears went on to score 14 points in the third to make it a one-score game heading into the fourth.
That’s when the Bearkat offense stepped back up and finished off the job they needed.
Sam Houston scored an additional 14 points to help secure the win, but UCA was able to drive down the field with a last-minute drive to make it a 10-point game rather than a 17.
Eric Schmid finished the game by completing 19-of-37 passes for 283 yards, a season high. With the performance, Schmid also moved into fourth in career passing yards at Sam Houston.
He also remains unselfish with the ball, as he found seven separate receivers on the day.
Jequez Ezzard returned back to the lineup from an injury that he sustained in the Northern Arizona game. Ezzard finished the afternoon with three receptions for 70 yards and two scores. Schmid also found graduate Cody Chrest and Ife Adeyi four times each. Adeyi finished with 80 yards, while Chrest finished with 29 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was good to come in here and make a few more plays and come out on top,” Schmid said. “I think we had a really good game plan. Coach (Ryan) Carty made it clear what opportunities we would have and when to make the plays. We have great receivers and the offensive line was doing good, we just had to make the plays.”
The first drive saw the Kats converting on three third down conversions, and it ended it was a 45-yard touchdown. The Bearkats then went on to finish the night going 9-18.
The defense for the Kats stepped up in a big way.
After the Bearkats drove down the field on the opening kick, the defense forced the Bears to go three-and-out which allowed another touchdown drive for the Bearkats. This quick 14-point lead seemed safe. After both teams traded punts, UCA was able to take seven plays and drive back down the field for a touchdown, but that was quickly answered by the Kats to keep the game at 14. The Bears rushing game was no match for the Kats defense, UCA was only able to garner 38 total yards on the ground. However, UCA was able to use their passing game to move the ball up and down the field.
Bear’s quarterback Breylin Smith was able to throw for 288 yards and four touchdowns, but threw two interceptions, with one leading to a Bearkat score. This is something that the Bearkats will need to try and turn around and get the points that are given to them.
“We were focusing on putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Bearkats defensive end Markel Perry said, “Trying to get in his head and make him make bad decisions. This shows that we are here and we are ready to go back and do what we did last year.”
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will now turn their head to their most familiar foe in rival Stephen F. Austin for the annual Battle of the Piney Woods matchup. The oldest rivalry in Texas will take place at 4 p.m. on October 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
