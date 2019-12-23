An historic season

With an abundance of championships across the board, it’s difficult to pinpoint one team that stands out among the rest as the best in Walker County for 2019.
Several of Alpha Omega’s teams went on deep postseason runs, Huntsville boys and girls basketball secured undefeated league championships while football went three rounds deep in the playoffs and New Waverly picked up postseason victories in a bevy of sports. At the college level, Sam Houston State won its second straight Commissioner’s Cup after seven Southland Conference championships in the spring.
But after claiming their first league title in nearly three decades, winning the conference tournament and delivering perhaps the biggest win in program history, SHSU softball is The Item’s 2019 Team of the Year.
Looking back on a season that snapped a 26-year conference title drought and resulted in the Bearkats’ first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007, head coach Garrett Valis remembers two things in particular.
“Just how much they enjoyed the game and being around each other on a consistent basis,” Valis said. “That's the hardest thing. When you travel together, you're in the hotels, you lift and you eat ... not to mention practice and playing games, you're just around each other a lot. Sometimes that's a challenge. When you talk about an immediate family, you think about all the small turmoil things that can happen, then you throw 25 people together in that situation, it's natural to have some conflict. We didn't have any of that.
“The other part is how resilient they were. They trusted each other so much that they didn't always know how they were going to get it done, but they always knew they were going to.”
The Bearkats showed promise while navigating through a rigorous non-conference schedule, but found themselves in the middle of the pack through the early stages of Southland play. That all began to change on April 5, as the team kicked off a three-game series with Houston Baptist.
Sam Houston State sent Lindsey McLeod — who would go on to set the school’s all-time strikeout record while breaking her own mark for the most in a single-season — to the circle. The senior ace tossed a school-record 17 strikeouts, before freshman Kyndal Kutac launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Kats a 1-0 victory — marking the start of a 14-1 stretch to close out league play.
“It was just a matter of clicking at the right time,” Valis added. “We showed early in the year, even though it was sporadic, that we could play with anyone. We could win an ugly game or we could run-rule somebody. It was just a matter of getting more consistent when we got into March, then we got into April and just didn't make many mistakes.”
After steamrolling through the conference tournament, the Bearkats were off to face the Texas Longhorns on their home turf in the first game of the NCAA Tournament. And although the Kats’ magical season would end in the Austin Regional, they weren’t done quite yet.
McLeod allowed just four hits, setting the stage for a two-run home run by Tiffany Thompson that lifted SHSU to a stunning 2-1 victory.
“When you beat the flagship school of the state on a national stage like that, that's really neat, SHSU athletics director Bobby Williams said. “Usually I'm on the sidelines or in the dugout. I like to be involved and be around student-athletes. I remember when we hit the home run to win it I got quite a bit excited. Even the team said, 'We didn't know you could yell that loud.'
“That was one of those fun moments that I'm always going to remember, and I appreciate the student-athletes and coaches letting me be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.