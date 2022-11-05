HUNTSVILLE — After starting the season off rocky last year, Sam Houston women’s basketball bounced back and won 10 of their last 13 games to move into the Western Athletic Conference tournament as a sixth seed.
Now, they will try and replicate that final 13 games over the course of a 29-game season where they have five returners from that team. Part of the success came from the return of Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice.
Justice took a leave of absence from the team from Nov. 29, 2021, through Jan. 27, 2022. During her absences, the Bearkats went 3-9 before her return. After, the Kats went on a 6-0 run to get back into the conference tournament conversations.
“It speaks a lot and it speaks about our relationship,” Justice said. “How much I trust my players and how much they trust me. I invest a lot of time into my players off the court, so I hope that carries over to the court. It showed up last year when I was sidelined early on in the season. The first conversation we had was we are 0-6, nobody thinks we are going to make it to the tournament and nobody expects us to be in the top five. Let’s play Sam Houston basketball and prove everybody wrong.”
Sam Houston will turn to experience and leadership to help build the foundation. The Bearkats will rely on five members of the team. Senior forward Madelyn Batista and redshirt junior guard Kaylee Jefferson are two of those five that have the most experience.
Batista has made 45 starts for the Bearkats while Jefferson has made 47 starts. This led to Justice scheduling a tough non-conference schedule.
Both Batista and Jefferson will be accompanied by junior Raanee Smith, who got vital playing time later in the season and will also join them.
While Sam Houston gets the opportunity to figure out what they need from leadership.
The Bearkats will play Auburn, Texas State, TCU, Texas Tech and more in their non-conference schedule.
“It is pretty brutal but this is my first year not having four to five returners,” Justice said. “I wanted to create a schedule that let me understand where my team will be early on and where they need to be when we start conference play. It is a tough schedule and I’ve talked to my players about how tough it is, but it is going to be our first time having new leaders.”
Sam Houston lost its top-three scorers from last season but used the transfer portal to improve on that front. The Bearkats were able to bring in Chyna Allen, a graduate transfer from Nicholls, to help with scoring.
Allen was a second-team, all-southland selection last year and averaged 14 points per game. She will come in and be a big factor in the Bearkats’ offense. Allen was picked as a preseason all-WAC a second time before even stepping on the court.
“We knew Chyna, not only from the Southland Conference, but from recruiting her before she went to Nicholls State,” Justice said. “What’s important is that she has great game experience. She’s played in tournaments that have been major. Someone with that experience is somebody that challenges to be great every day. I think that is somebody we need as a leader on the floor.”
Paired with Allen will likely be Jefferson. Last season for the Bearkats, Jefferson had 234 points in her minutes played.
With Sam Houston losing its top-four scorers, her role should increase as a scorer.
“I would say just carrying over the confidence from last season,” Jefferson said. “Talking to coach Justice and my teammates, it was something they all knew I could do all season. It was just about trusting myself and stepping up in a big game. I want to carry that over this season.”
The Bearkats will need to rely heavily on their defense as well. Batista will be leading the way.
Last season, she came down with 259 rebounds and scored 331 points for Sam Houston.
Batista’s post presence will be something key for Sam Houston in returning to the WAC tournament.
“Honestly, practice makes perfect,” Batista said. “In my first year here I wasn’t the best defender, the best on the court as a post presence - to continually go to individuals and perfecting my craft. I work with the coaches on staff to work on my game.”
Smith will return with the second most experience as a forward and after an increase in playing time towards the end of the season, her role will likely expand this year.
The Bearkats will now get their season underway. They will tip-off on Tuesday against Auburn before returning to Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 12, where they will face Texas State.
“I think it will take being competitive every night,” Justice said. “That is something we challenged our players with. Last year we weren’t competitive every night. I think in WAC play even if you don’t play your best game you have to be competitive the whole game. We have to be better at putting together the whole 40-minute game.”
