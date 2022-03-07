DENVER – The 2021-22 All-WAC Women’s Basketball teams have been announced, after a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches.
California Baptist’s Caitlyn Harper has been named the Player of the Year with Stephen F. Austin’s Mark Kelloggearning Coach of the Year honors. The Defensive Player of the Year award goes to California Baptist’s AneOlaeta. Bree Calhoun, of Seattle U, was voted the Sixth Woman of the Year while Abilene Christian’s JamieBonnarens earned Newcomer of the Year accolades. Lamar’s Akasha Davis is recognized as the Freshman of the Year.
Harper topped the league in scoring with an 18.0 points per game average while grabbing 6.0 rebounds each time she stepped on the floor for the Lancers. Last season she earned second-team All-WAC honors and was the WAC Tournament MVP.
Kellogg earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Ladyjacks to a 26-4 overall mark and 17-1 record in league games. Stephen F. Austin captured the WAC regular season crown and earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. This is his third Coach of the Year award after winning the award previously in the Southland (2020-21) and Lone Star (2013-14) conferences.
Olaeta registered 2.6 steals per game and was second in the league in minutes played (35.0 mpg). Calhoun averaged 12.7 points per game and was third in the WAC in steals (2.5 spg).
Bonnarens played her final collegiate season with the Wildcats where she averaged a team high 14.9 points per game while hitting 66 shots from behind the arc.
Davis' first collegiate season saw her average a team best 12.6 points per game for Lamar while grabbing 6.5 rebounds while starting all of the Cardinals 26 games.
There are six teams represented on the first-team all-conference squad with 12 teams represented on either the first- or second-team.
In addition to the representation by Harper, Olaeta and Bonnarens, earning first-team accolades are Faith Cook,Amara Graham, Aiyana Johnson, Stephanie Visscher and Josie Williams.
In addition to Calhoun and Davis, on the second-team are Maria Carvalho, Aaliyah Collins, Emily Isaacson, ZyaNugent, Taylor Muff and Bigue Sarr.
The five player defensive team is made up of Calhoun, Olaeta, Visschers, Madelyn Batista and Brianna Mitchell.
The All-Newcomer team consists of Bonnarens, Collins, Muff, Sarr and Shanaijah Davison.
Player of the Year: Caitlyn Harper, CBU
Defensive Player of the Year: Ane Olaeta, CBU
Sixth Woman of the Year: Bree Calhoun, SU
Newcomer of the Year: Jamie Bonnarens, ACU
Freshman of the Year: Akasha Davis, LU
Coach of the Year: Mark Kellogg, SFA
First-Team All-WAC
Jamie Bonnarens, ACU
Faith Cook, SHSU
Amara Graham, GCU##
Caitlyn Harper, CBU#
Aiyana Johnson, SFA
Ane Olaeta, CBU*
Stephanie Visscher, SFA
Josie Williams, UVU*
Second-Team All-WAC
Bree Calhoun, SU
Maria Carvalho, UVU*
Aaliyah Collins, CSU
Akasha Davis, LU
Emily Isaacson, DSU
Zya Nugent, SFA
Taylor Muff, UTRGV
Bigue Sarr, NMSU
All-Defensive Team
Madelyn Batista, SHSU
Bree Calhoun, SU^
Brianna Mitchell, SFA
Ane Olaeta, CBU
Stephanie Visscher, SFA
All-Newcomer Team
Jamie Bonnarens, ACU
Aaliyah Collins, CSU
Shanaijah Davison, DSU
Taylor Muff, UTRGV
Bigue Sarr, NMSU
*Indicates Previous First Team All-WAC Selection
#Indicates Previous Second Team All-WAC Selection
^Indicates Previous All-Defensive Team Selection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.