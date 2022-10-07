IMG_5257.JPG

Ravon Justice coaches her players during a freethrow.

 Colton Foster The Item

HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston women’s basketball team released the remainder of its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday with the addition of 11 non-conference games.

Coach Ravon Justice’s team will host four non-conference games before WAC play begins on December 29 at Johnson Coliseum, with the first being on November 12 when Texas State comes to town.

Other home games include Jarvis Christian (Nov. 16), St. Mary’s (11/27) and UNT Dallas (12/20).

The bulk of the non-conference slate will take place away from Huntsville, starting with the November 8 home opener at Auburn. The Kats will also make trips in November to Tulane and TCU before a tough 4-game stretch in the opening weeks of December.

Sam Houston will kick off that road swing on December 1 at UCF and on December 3 at Florida A&M before traveling to Lubbock for a December 6 game at Texas Tech.

The Kats will then be off for final exams before traveling to Rice on December 16.

Season tickets for Bearkat Men’s and Women’s Basketball are currently on sale and can be purchased online at GoBearkats.com/tickets or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.

Full schedule 

Nov. 8 @Auburn

Nov. 12 vs. Texas State

Nov. 16 vs. Jarvis Christian

Nov. 20 @ Tulane

Nov. 23 @ TCU

Nov. 27 vs. St. Mary’s (TX)

Dec. 1 @ UCF

Dec. 3 @ Florida A&M

Dec. 6 @ Texas Tech

Dec. 16 @ Rice

Dec. 20 vs. UNT Dallas

Dec. 29 vs. Seattle U

Jan. 5 @ ACU

Jan. 7 vs. Utah Tech

Jan. 12 @ New Mexico State

Jan. 14 @ Southern Utah

Jan. 19 @ Tarelton

Jan. 21 vs. Utah Valley

Jan. 26 vs. Stephen F. Austin

Jan. 28 vs. UTRGV

Feb. 2 @ Seattle U

Feb. 4 @ California Baptist

Feb. 9 vs. Grand Canyon

Feb. 16 @ UT Arlington

Feb. 18 vs. Tarleton

Feb. 23 @ Stephen F. Austin

Feb. 25 @ UTRGV

Feb. 28 vs. ACU

March 2 vs. New Mexico State

