HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston women’s basketball team released the remainder of its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday with the addition of 11 non-conference games.
Coach Ravon Justice’s team will host four non-conference games before WAC play begins on December 29 at Johnson Coliseum, with the first being on November 12 when Texas State comes to town.
Other home games include Jarvis Christian (Nov. 16), St. Mary’s (11/27) and UNT Dallas (12/20).
The bulk of the non-conference slate will take place away from Huntsville, starting with the November 8 home opener at Auburn. The Kats will also make trips in November to Tulane and TCU before a tough 4-game stretch in the opening weeks of December.
Sam Houston will kick off that road swing on December 1 at UCF and on December 3 at Florida A&M before traveling to Lubbock for a December 6 game at Texas Tech.
The Kats will then be off for final exams before traveling to Rice on December 16.
Season tickets for Bearkat Men’s and Women’s Basketball are currently on sale and can be purchased online at GoBearkats.com/tickets or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.
Full schedule
Nov. 8 @Auburn
Nov. 12 vs. Texas State
Nov. 16 vs. Jarvis Christian
Nov. 20 @ Tulane
Nov. 23 @ TCU
Nov. 27 vs. St. Mary’s (TX)
Dec. 1 @ UCF
Dec. 3 @ Florida A&M
Dec. 6 @ Texas Tech
Dec. 16 @ Rice
Dec. 20 vs. UNT Dallas
Dec. 29 vs. Seattle U
Jan. 5 @ ACU
Jan. 7 vs. Utah Tech
Jan. 12 @ New Mexico State
Jan. 14 @ Southern Utah
Jan. 19 @ Tarelton
Jan. 21 vs. Utah Valley
Jan. 26 vs. Stephen F. Austin
Jan. 28 vs. UTRGV
Feb. 2 @ Seattle U
Feb. 4 @ California Baptist
Feb. 9 vs. Grand Canyon
Feb. 16 @ UT Arlington
Feb. 18 vs. Tarleton
Feb. 23 @ Stephen F. Austin
Feb. 25 @ UTRGV
Feb. 28 vs. ACU
March 2 vs. New Mexico State
