KATY — A tightly contested first half was not a sign of things to come in Friday’s Southland Conference Tournament semifinal matchup between Sam Houston and Nicholls.
After 10 lead changes and seven ties in the first two quarters, the No. 3 seed Bearkats led for the entire second half, out-scoring the No. 6 seed Colonels by 25 points over the final 12:07 of a 89-59 victory.
“Everybody played at a high level,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “I thought our kids played hard. It was a team effort and I was proud of my group, especially for some of them it being their first time at the conference tournament. I'm extremely proud and happy for them, and I'm ready to get to the film tonight and get back to work.”
Sam Houston junior forward Amber Leggett showed why she was voted Southland Conference Player of the Year earlier this week, pouring in a career-high 36 points in 34 minutes while exploiting Nicholls’ zone defense. She also added nine rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.
“They play a really tight matchup zone, so whenever the ball was in the middle of the court it was kind of spaced out,” Leggett said. “They tried to dig in, but my teammates were spaced out enough that it was like a one-on-one matchup every time.”
Faith Cook and Madelyn Batista also scored in double figures for Sam Houston, adding 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball early on in the game, with neither connecting on a 3-pointer until the final minute of the first half. That changed 30 seconds left in the second quarter, as Cook connected from deep to give the Bearkats a 38-37 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
“My teammates were able to put me in a great position to get my shot off,” Cook said. “I took what the defense gave me, and then other things were able to open up as well.”
On the defensive end, the Bearkats placed an emphasis on slowing down first-team all-conference forward Chelsea Cain. The Nicholls sophomore still managed to score 16 points, but she was held to just 6-of-18 shooting from the field.
“I thought it was crucial,” Justice said. “That's what we talked about yesterday. We played them early on this year and we didn't really do a good job of making her earn every shot. I thought coming back to our place we did a good job of maximizing defensively and forcing somebody else to beat us.
“She actually had some good looks, but I thought the biggest thing was she wasn't as explosive. Last game, she jumped out with 20 points before the fourth quarter. It's really hard to guard somebody that's scoring the ball that well, so it was important to limit her touches and make sure she worked for every shot.”
Sam Houston will face No. 3 seed Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
