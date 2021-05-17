Sam Houston was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the country on Monday, a day removed from locking up the first FCS National Championship in program history.
The Bearkats finished in the top spot of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 after beating No. 1 overall seed South Dakota State, closing out a 10-0 season that included wins over seven ranked teams. SDSU was voted No. 2, with James Madison, Delaware and North Dakota State rounding out the top-five.
A national panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which this spring included only schools that committed to playing a regular schedule. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.
FINAL STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25
1. Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0 Southland), 1,000 points (40 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 4; Postseason Results: 21-15 win over Monmouth; 24-20 win over North Dakota State; 38-35 win over James Madison; 23-21 win over South Dakota State
2. South Dakota State (8-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 958
Previous Ranking: 2; Postseason Results: 31-3 win over Holy Cross; 31-26 win over Southern Illinois; 33-3 win over Delaware; 23-21 loss to Sam Houston
3. James Madison (7-1, 3-0 CAA), 918
Previous Ranking: 1; Postseason Results: 31-24 win over VMI; 34-21 win over North Dakota; 38-35 loss to Sam Houston
4. Delaware (7-1, 4-0 CAA), 859
Previous Ranking: 5; Postseason Results: 19-10 win over Sacred Heart; 20-14 win over Jacksonville State; 33-3 loss to South Dakota State
5. North Dakota State (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 827
Previous Ranking: 6; Postseason Results: 42-20 win over Eastern Washington; 24-20 loss to Sam Houston
6. North Dakota (5-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 783
Previous Ranking: 7; Postseason Results: 44-10 win over Missouri State; 34-21 loss to James Madison
7. Jacksonville State (10-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 732
Previous Ranking: 8; Postseason Results: 49-14 win over Davidson; 20-14 loss to Delaware
8. Southern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 706
Previous Ranking: 14; Postseason Results: 34-31 win over Weber State; 31-26 loss to South Dakota State
9. Weber State (5-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 705
Previous Ranking: 3; Postseason Result: 34-31 loss to Southern Illinois
10. Eastern Washington (5-2, 5-1 Big Sky), 630
Previous Ranking: 9; Postseason Result: 42-20 loss to North Dakota State
11. Monmouth (3-1, 3-0 Big South), 606
Previous Ranking: 10; Postseason Result: 21-15 loss to Sam Houston
12. VMI (6-2, 6-1 Southern), 572
Previous Ranking: 11; Postseason Result: 31-24 loss to James Madison
13. Missouri State (5-5, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 503
Previous Ranking: 12; Postseason Result: 44-10 loss to North Dakota
14. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 405
Previous Ranking: 13; Postseason Result: No game
15. Richmond (3-1 CAA), 402
Previous Ranking: 15; Postseason Result: No game
16. Villanova (2-2 CAA), 356
Previous Ranking: 16; Postseason Result: No game
17. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 345
Previous Ranking: 17; Postseason Result: No game
18.(tie) Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 247
Previous Ranking: 19; Postseason Result: No game
18.(tie) Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 247
Previous Ranking: 18; Postseason Result: No game
20. Southeastern Louisiana (4-3 Southland), 223
Previous Ranking: 20; Postseason Result: No game
21. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 155
Previous Ranking: 22; Postseason Result: No game
22. Sacred Heart (3-2, 3-1 Northeast), 154
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Postseason Result: 19-10 loss to Delaware
23. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 153
Previous Ranking: 21; Postseason Result: No game
24. Alabama A&M (5-0, 3-0 SWAC), 152
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Postseason Result: 40-33 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
25. Nicholls (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 110
Previous Ranking: 23; Postseason Result: No game
Dropped Out: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (24), Northern Iowa (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 64, Northern Iowa 59, Davidson 31, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30, Southern 19, Samford 16, Maine 12, Duquesne 8, UIW 3
