HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston opened the game with a 10-play 75-yard drive that set the tone for the afternoon and help extend the win streak to 19.
The Bearkats(8-0, 4-0 WAC/ASUN) were able to defeat Dixie State 59-10.
After the opening touchdown drive, Sam Houston’s top-ranked scoring defense continued to build their resume. Senior defensive end Jahari Kay recovered a fumble for a touchdown to put the Kats up by two scores and then senior cornerback Zyon McCollum blocked a field goal attempt that led to Jaylen Thomas returning it for a 64-yard touchdown.
The one thing Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler has mentioned is building on week to week. They did just that this week as junior quarterback Eric Schmid threw for 124 yards and one touchdown before taking a big hit and heading to the locker room before the half.
Sam Houston then used sophomore quarterback Keegan Shoemaker and freshman Trapper Pannell got the nod to finish the game.
Graduate receiver Jequez Ezzard didn’t suit up for this game but that allowed the Kats to do what they have done all season, find different receivers. Overall, Sam Houston tossed to nine receivers.
Sam Houston also saw 403 yards on the ground, junior Ramon Jefferson led the way with 76 yards and a score before being held out of the second half. Four rushers found the endzone for the Kats including freshman back Zach Hrbacek who found the endzone in his first handoff since the Battle of the Piney Woods. All five of Sam Houston’s running backs got in the endzone in this game.
Defense for Sam Houston pitched a shutout until the 2:40 mark of the third quarter as the Trailblazers freshman kicker, Connor Brooksby broke the tie with a 23-yard field goal. Dixie State was able to find the endzone early in the fourth quarter as well.
Sam Houston was able to apply pressure but could not able to sack the quarterback. The Bearkat defense, however, was able to force three turnovers to help keep control in this game.
The Bearkats will look to continue the streak to 20 games as Eastern Kentucky will come to Elliot T. Bowers Stadium to close out the home slate of the 2021 season.
