To little surprise, the Sam Houston Bearkats enter the fall as the favorite to win the AQ7 — also known as the WAC-ASUN Challenge,
Sam Houston received all seven first-place voted in the preseason coaches poll after winning the program's first FCS National Championship in the spring. The rankings were unveiled Tuesday morning.
Central Arkansas — who was ranked No. 11 in the FCS before making the decision to skip the spring season — took the No. 2 spot, while Jacksonville State — the No. 4 overall national seed for the spring playoffs — came in at No. 3.
Stephen F. Austin was the second WAC school to make an appearance at No. 4, with Eastern Kentucky landing at No. 5. Abilene Christian and Lamar rounded out the rankings at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. WAC media day is set for Wednesday in the Woodlands.
