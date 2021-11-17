HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston shot 33% from the field Wednesday night, as they suffered a 77-55 loss to Missouri State.
The Bearkats were led by graduate Savion Flagg and freshman Jaren Cook, who each added a team-high 12 points. Flagg also added six rebounds, which was a team high.
Sam Houston will now hit the road for the Jacksonville Classic where they will face Little Rock and either Boston or Northern Illinois.
BEARKAT WOMEN TOP NAIA OPPONENT
Sam Houston faced off against the University of Science and Technology of Oklahoma where they got an 88-73 win.
The Bearkats were led by senior Faith Cook, who posted 28 points in the win. Senior Courtney Cleveland added 19 points and five boards for the Kats.
Sophomore forward Kaylee Jefferson added nine rebounds for the Kats, with seven of them giving Sam Houston the second chance opportunity. The Bearkats were able to score 16 second-chance points.
The Bearkats will now turn their attention to Hartford on Saturday.
