With Sam Houston set to open up its Spring 2021 football season on Feb. 27 at home against Southeastern Louisiana, Bearkat Athletics has announced ticket and COVID-19 policies for games at Bowers Stadium.
There will be no walk-up ticket sales for any game this season. Individual sales for all three games are currently available online and can be purchased through GoBearkats.com or by calling the Bearkat ticket office at 936-294-1729.
Ticket prices are $50 for Mid-Field Reserved Chairbacks, $40 for Red Zone Reserved Chairbacks and $20 for Bleacher Reserved seating.
Due to COVID-19 protocols and enforced social distancing, there will be a reduced capacity inside Bowers Stadium for the Spring 2021 season. No General Admission seating will be available with all seats reserved. Fans are encouraged to purchase early for the best available seat location.
Any season ticket holder who requested to purchase all three spring games will be contacted this week by a ticket office representative and given his/her seat location for each game and the current balance due for that account.
All games are priced individually and will be reflected in the balance due. Any credits from payments made toward Fall 2020 season tickets will automatically be credited toward the next full season.
A minimum of 500 tickets will be reserved for students; however, student tickets must be requested in advance. This means students wishing to sit together must claim tickets as a group. Students must claim tickets in person and can do so at the Student Activities Office (LSC 215).
Fans are reminded that face coverings will be required at all times while on the SHSU campus and inside of Bowers Stadium, in accordance to Sam Houston State University, NCAA and Southland Conference guidelines. Masks will be available at designated entry points for any patron who does not bring one.
This policy will be strictly enforced and failure to adhere could result in removal from Bowers Stadium.
Capacity for Bowers Stadium will be 3,250 this season and, due to construction at Mafrige Fieldhouse, parking will be different for the Spring 2021 season. Despite Bearkat Alley and organized tailgating not being permitted for this season, the North Lot will be closed except for visiting team buses and Tier 1 personnel who require a 30' buffer zone.
Reserved parking will be offered in the Upper West and VIP lots only. All other lots will be designated as public parking. Entrance to, and exit from parking will remain the same as in previous seasons.
