NACOGDOCHES — Second-half shooting woes put a halt to Sam Houston’s undefeated run in Southland Conference play on Sunday afternoon, as the Bearkats fell to Stephen F. Austin 78-68.
Sam Houston trailed by three at the half, but pulled ahead with five quick points from junior guard Zach Nutall in the first minute out of the break. The Bearkats would be chasing the Lumberjacks from this point on, however, as SFA rattled off a 10-0 run to take control for good.
Freshman guard Bryce Monroe kept Sam Houston in the contest with 16 points, including four 3-pointers that halted SFA runs. Junior forward Tristan Ikpe also played a pivotal role for the Bearkats in the paint, pulling down 10 rebounds to go along with five points, three blocks, three assists and a steal.
Nutall and Demarkus Lampley — one of the highest-scoring duos in the country with 42 points per game entering Sunday — also scored in double figures for Sam Houston, but were held to their lowest combined total of league play with 24 points. The Bearkats were just 11-of-31 from the field in the second half and 3-of-11 from deep.
David Kachelries led the way for SFA, scoring a game-high 22 points while dishing out five assists and recording three steals. His backcourt mate Roti Ware added 19 points as the only other Lumberjack in double figures.
Sam Houston (14-6, 8-1) still holds a half-game lead over second-place Nicholls, with Abilene Christian and SFA one game back in a tie for third. The Bearkats are off Wednesday before hosting Nicholls on Saturday.
