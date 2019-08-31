The Sam Houston State Bearkats launch what they hope will be a bounce-back season tonight at New Mexico.
With the Bearkats on the road, here’s a look at how you can follow along, as well as a preview, podcast and keys to the game:
GAME INFO
Kickoff: 5 p.m.
Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium (Albuquerque, NM)
PREVIEW
Sam Houston State vs. New Mexico preview podcast
Confidence, uncertainty at forefront of Kats' season opener
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Live stream: Mountain West Network Live
Radio: KSAM 101.7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.