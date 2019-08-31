Ty Brock among FCS players of the week
The Sam Houston State Bearkats launch what they hope will be a bounce-back season tonight at New Mexico.

With the Bearkats on the road, here’s a look at how you can follow along, as well as a preview, podcast and keys to the game:

GAME INFO

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium (Albuquerque, NM)

PREVIEW

Keys to the game

Sam Houston State vs. New Mexico preview podcast

Confidence, uncertainty at forefront of Kats' season opener

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Live stream: Mountain West Network Live

Radio: KSAM 101.7

