The Sam Houston State Bearkats square off against Incarnate Word on Saturday night at Bowers Stadium, in a game that will serve as the Southland Conference opener for both teams.
Sam Houston State (1-2) is looking to get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time since 2010 last year, while UIW (1-1) hopes to build off its first co-conference championship. The Cardinals won last year’s meeting 43-26, leaving the Bearkats seeking revenge — and their first quality win of 2019 — at home this weekend.
Here’s a few items of note heading into Saturday’s game:
Strong Southland start even more pivotal after last week
Sam Houston State missed out on securing a non-conference Division I victory when it lost at North Dakota 27-23 last week. This placed even greater importance on Southland Conference play, with the Kats’ league slate serving as their only chance to convince the playoff committee that they’re worthy of a non-automatic bid. A strong start is especially critical, with their first two opponents — UIW and McNeese — also among the teams that will likely be in the postseason hunt.
Keeler discusses final play at North Dakota
The Bearkats’ game last week came down to a late fourth-and-short at the North Dakota 10-yard line. Sam Houston State elected to go with a muddle huddle QB keeper, which was stopped short of the first down with a minute remaining.
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler discussed the playcall this week on the Item Insider podcast:
“A muddle is an unusual formation. We ran two or three muddles earlier in the game and hit all of them, one for a touchdown and one for a fourth-down conversion. Since (offensive coordinator) Ryan Carty got here, we're probably 80-plus percent on our muddles the last two years. What you do is you put a formation out there, and you have a number of different options off that formation.
“The formation we gave them was one that we gave New Mexico, and I really liked the play. The issue was that we just ran that play two weeks earlier. Maybe Plan B would've been to run an inside zone ... but I should've called a timeout there. I don't think we loved the play — we loved the thought of the play — and then when they played us a certain way, our options weren't what we were hoping for. Everything falls on the head coach, that's on me. I need to call a timeout there to give our kids a better chance at success.”
Listen to the full podcast at itemonline.com/pods.
Expect less two-QB system for Sam Houston State
Sophomores Eric Schmid and Ty Brock have split the workload at quarterback through three games, but there’s a strong possibility that we’ll see one player take the bulk of the reps starting Saturday. The duo compiled 684 total yards and seven touchdowns through two games, but took a step back last week. Schmid, who played the majority of the snaps, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Brock also threw an interception.
With Southland play getting started on Saturday, Keeler hinted that the Kats could be getting away from the two-QB they’ve used up to the point.
“The first two games, I thought they played pretty well and pretty equal,” the coach said. “The third game, I thought they played pretty equal and not as good as they needed to. ... We can't turn the ball over, and we've lost the turnover battle in both of our losses. Giving one of the quarterbacks the majority of the first team reps might be the solution we're looking for.”
Watch out for Donovan Williams
After undergoing knee surgery late in the offseason, it was uncertain how much sophomore running back Donovan Williams would be able to contribute for the Kats in the early stages of the season. With 186 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the last two weeks, it looks like the Paris native is back to full strength — spurring excitement around a rushing attack that will also prominently feature Kyran Jackson and Toneil Carter.
“We are playing better on the offensive line, and I think Donovan Williams did some things that were really impressive last week,” Keeler said. “Donovan is coming off a knee surgery, so we've been limiting his reps. But if you can get him out there in full strength, and you add K.J. and Toneil, we have the ability to run the football at people.”
Key for the Kats: force Jon Copeland to beat you
As Keeler noted on the podcast, 2018 Southland Freshman of the Year Jon Copeland is “the straw that stirs the drink” for Incarnate Word. Copeland is coming off an ACL injury suffered late last season, but has looked strong through the first two games of 2019 — passing for 525 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.
However, Sam Houston State might be best served if the sophomore signal-caller is forced to carry the load for the Cardinals.
Copeland’s worst performance last season came in a 27-21 loss to Lamar, which also marked the most pass attempts that he took in a game all year — the Argyle native attempted 56 passes that game, nearly 20 more than his 2018 average. He ended up passing for 515 yards and two touchdowns, but also tossed four interceptions. If the Bearkats can make the UIW running game a non-factor and force a similar scenario, they’ll be poised to secure a victory.
