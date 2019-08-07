With football season just around the corner, Sam Houston State has announced kickoff times for the Bearkats’ six home games in 2019.
After opening the season at New Mexico on August 31, the Kats will face Oklahoma Panhandle State on September 7 in their home opener at Bowers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Sam Houston State’s next home game, its Southland Conference opener against Incarnate Word, is also scheduled for 6 p.m. The remainder of the Bearkats’ home games — October 12 vs. Lamar, Oct. 19 vs. Nicholls, November 16 vs. Northwestern State and November 23 vs. Houston Baptist — will kick off at 2 p.m.
Earlier this week, Sam Houston State was listed at No. 23 in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.