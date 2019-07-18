HOUSTON — The Southland Conference unveiled its 2019 preseason poll at football media day Thursday morning in Houston, with the Sam Houston State Bearkats being picked fourth.
Defending co-champion Nicholls was voted the favorite, receiving 20 first-place votes. Central Arkansas and fellow co-champion Incarnate Word rounded out the top three.
Abilene Christian — who was picked seventh — received a first-place vote, as did UIW.
FB: @Nicholls_FB voted to top spot in 2019 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll. #SouthlandStrong #CFB150 #FCS RELEASE: https://t.co/AKisaPmg0h pic.twitter.com/DVRIpadFii— Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) July 18, 2019
