Southland Conference logo

HOUSTON — The Southland Conference unveiled its 2019 preseason poll at football media day Thursday morning in Houston, with the Sam Houston State Bearkats being picked fourth.

Defending co-champion Nicholls was voted the favorite, receiving 20 first-place votes. Central Arkansas and fellow co-champion Incarnate Word rounded out the top three.

Abilene Christian — who was picked seventh — received a first-place vote, as did UIW.

Check back for updates throughout Southland Conference football media day.

Tags