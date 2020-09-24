Sam Houston State grad secures seventh trip to National Finals

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit will conclude the 2020 regular season on Sept. 30.
At that point, the top 15 in each event will advance to the Dec. 3-12 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington or the Nov. 6-7 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas (in the Wichita area).
With all that in mind, world class competitors aggressively worked rodeos last week throughout the United States. Pro rodeos were held in Mineral Wells, Abilene and Buffalo. Competitors also saddled up in St. George, Utah; Gooding, Idaho; Nephi, Utah; Redmond, Oregon, and in other cities.
At the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Finale in Nephi, Josh Frost, a 2019 National Finals Rodeo qualifier, clinched event title with a two-ride score of 174.5 and earned $13,113, according to prorodeo.com. Though he was bucked off in the long round and did not earn a check at the Sept. 19 Xtreme Bulls Finale, three-time NFR qualifier Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett clinched the 2020 title on regular season earnings. Campbell finished No. 1 in the 2020 Xtreme Bulls Tour title race with $44,286.
At the Sept. 11-19 West Texas Fair Rodeo in Abilene, Colby Lovell, a Sam Houston State graduate who lives in Madisonville, and his partner, Paul Eaves, clinched the team roping title with a two-run time of 8.6 seconds. Lovell was ranked No. 4 in the PRCA's team roping heading world standings released Sept. 21. At this point, it's safe to say that has earned a seventh trip to the 2020 National Finals.
Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, finished fourth in the steer roping second round at the Abilene rodeo with an 8.8.
Cooper also clinched the tie-down roping the title at the Buffalo PRCA Pro Rodeo Presented by Bill Flick Ford with a 7.1. According to prorodeo.com, the 7.1 was the fastest tie-down roping time on the PRCA circuit last week (Sept. 14-20).
Cooper is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA's 2020 world all-around title race.
Trevor Brazile, a 25-time world champion from Decatur, came in third in the steer roping third round in Abilene with a 10.1. Brazile, who is semiretired, regularly competes in steer roping competitions. He's ranked No. 4 in the 2020 world title race.
In saddle bronc riding, Wyatt Casper of Pampa tied for eighth in Abilene with a 77 and came in fifth at the Redmond rodeo with an 80. He's ranked No. 1 in the PRCA's 2020 saddle bronc riding world standings. He’s also secured his first NFR berth.
At the Sept.16-19 Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, tied for second in tie-down roping with an 8.2. Mayfield also tied for seventh at the Abilene rodeo with an 8.4. Mayfield is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA 2020 tie-down roping world title race. He’s also secured a second consecutive trip to the National Finals.
This weekend, PRCAWPRA competitors will ride in the Cowboy Capital of the World Rodeo, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 in Stephenville. Cowboys and cowgirls also will saddle up for the ProRodeo Tour Finale, which was scheduled for Sept. 22-26 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Tickets to the 3-12 Wrangler National Finals in Arlington go on sale on Sept. 25, via texasrangers.com/NFR.
Bull rider killed
Rowdy Lee Swanson, an Oklahoma cowboy, was killed in a bull riding accident on Sept. 17 at the Mineral Wells rodeo. He was 20.
According to the PRCA, Swanson passed away on Sept . 17 following injuries sustained that night while competing. Swanson was bucked off of a bull named Gritty, which is owned by the Rafter G Rodeo Co. of Terrell.
Swanson, who is from Duncan, Oklahoma, is classified as a permit holder, which means that he was attempting to earn a PRCA membership card. He also was a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he was studying animal science.
Swanson's memorial service was Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Duncan.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Brendon Eldred of Sulphur, Oklahoma, clinched the title at the Unleash The Beast Tour stop in Des Moines, Iowa, and earned $33,585. During the final round on Sept. 20, Eldred turned in a 92.5 aboard a bovine named Crossover (Hodges/Shuler).
Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who is from Decatur, is ranked No. 1 in the PBR's 2020 world title race with 1,310 points. Joao Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian who is from Decatur, is ranked No. 2 with 764.91.
The PBR's 2020 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 4-8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
