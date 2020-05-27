With a plethora of seasoned returners coming back, the Sam Houston State Bearkats appear poised to bounce back in 2020 — and at least one national publication has taken notice of this potential.
Sam Houston State was ranked No. 23 in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25, which was unveiled Wednesday.
"The Bearkats made a statement last year that they were hellbent on getting tougher and more physical," the article stated. "SHSU improved its defense greatly last year, and several of its stars return on that side of the ball. If the offense can get back to its explosive ways, a deep playoff run could be in store."
Sam Houston State is coming off its second consecutive missed playoff appearance, finishing 7-5 last season. However, the Bearkats bring back nine starters from a defense that ranked in the top-eight in the country in 12 categories. They also bolstered the offensive line — their greatest uncertainty heading into the offseason — with four transfers and true freshman Will Jones, who is one of the highest ranked signees in program history.
Fellow Southland Conference member Central Arkansas came in at No. 10, while Nicholls also received votes. North Dakota State, which is coming off a 16-0 season and its eighth FCS title in nine years, secured the top spot in the poll.
Click here to see the full preseason Top 25.
