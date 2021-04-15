BEAUMONT — The Bearkats are going to play for a championship.
Junior Grace Stine scored the game-winning goal in the second half, and sophomore goalkeeper Tatum Krueger was flawless in the net to guide the seventh-seeded Sam Houston soccer team to a 1-0 victory over third-seeded Abilene Christian in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament on Thursday at Lamar Soccer Complex.
The Bearkats will face fifth-seeded Southeastern Louisiana in the finals Saturday at 1 p.m.
Sam Houston broke the scoreless tie in the 52nd minute.
Freshman Katarina Baehren played the ball into the box on a free kick just about 65 yards out and an ACU defender headed it straight to Stine, who pushed a shot into the lower right corner of the net.
Goalkeeper Tatum Krueger played 90 solid minutes in goal. She faced 27 shots and had seven saves to keep the Wildcats off the board.
The Bearkats managed just two shots on goal in the first half and came close to scoring when freshman Landri Townsend almost got the ball past ACU keeper Erin Smith. Smith made a great play on the ball to prevent the score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.