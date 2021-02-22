BEAUMONT — Zach Nutall posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Sam Houston narrowly beat Lamar 77-71 on Monday night.
Donte Powers added 17 points and DeMarkus Lampley had 16 for the Bearkats (17-6, 11-1 Southland Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. Bryce Monroe added 12 points and five assists.
Sam Houston held a two-point lead at the halftime break, and then used a 10-4 run in the closing minutes of the game to build a six point lead at the final buzzer.
Davion Buster had 19 points for the Cardinals (4-17, 2-10), who lost their sixth straight game. Ellis Jefferson added 17 points and Avery Sullivan Fields had 16 rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Bearkats will travel to Abilene on Wednesday for a Southland Conference clash with Abilene Christian. The game will tip at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ESPN+.
