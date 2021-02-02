Sam Houston came up just short as it returned to the court for the first time in 425 days.
The Bearkats lost to Central Arkansas in a back-and-forth, five-set battle on Tuesday night at Johnson Coliseum.
“Coming in playing against UCA, we knew it was going to be a match like this,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “However you look at it, everybody is disappointed if you lose, but it’s been a long time since we played."
The Bearkats started strong, rushing out to a quick 4-1 lead. UCA ultimately won the set, however, edging out the Kats 31-29.
Senior Ashley Lewis played a pivotal part for the Bearkats, collecting 25 kills on the night. The main thing, however, was just getting back out on the court.
“It’s huge,” Lewis said. “It is always fun to get out and play and compete. Being over a year we were all amped up, but you have to get those jitters out and move from there.”
The Bearkats fought back throughout the match. In each set they trailed the Sugar Bears, and were able to come back to take the second and fourth sets.
Freshman libero Hannah Baker was one of the newcomers to make their first start for the Bearkats, collecting 26 kills in her debut.
“I think that they are doing a wonderful job,” Gray said. “I think they are getting a little more comfortable with everything, but it’s pretty impressive.”
The Bearkats will have another home game on Thursday, as Northwestern State comes to town. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
